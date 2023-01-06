BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 8,547.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $701.24 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $899.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.37.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.21.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.