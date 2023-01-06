BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DSU opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

