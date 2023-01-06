BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
NYSE HYT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 991,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
