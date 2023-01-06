Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) traded down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $29.74. 2,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Blackhawk Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

