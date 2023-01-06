BitShares (BTS) Price Up 1.9% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. BitShares has a total market cap of $26.81 million and $1.85 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00027314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002386 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007420 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,772,955 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.