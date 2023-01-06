Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.09 or 0.00077748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $229.33 million and approximately $37.87 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00236482 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

