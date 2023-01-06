Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.54 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $18.54 million and $109,262.78 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00111390 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00195985 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060270 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039873 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

