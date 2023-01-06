BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.28) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.78.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $623.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at $193,564.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,030,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

