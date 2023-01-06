BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in BioNTech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,262,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,910,000 after acquiring an additional 518,283 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BioNTech by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,847,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,527,000 after acquiring an additional 321,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 741,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,517,000 after buying an additional 321,424 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 650,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,992,000 after buying an additional 130,824 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

BNTX traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.65. 5,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.25. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $230.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

