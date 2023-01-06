BinaryX Achieves Market Cap of $181.92 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for $63.81 or 0.00381484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $181.92 million and $8.32 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002805 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00443970 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.81 or 0.02250417 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,078.71 or 0.30331584 BTC.
About BinaryX
BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,194,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,799 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
