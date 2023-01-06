Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 1.44% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJUL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $230,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IJUL opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

