Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after purchasing an additional 746,907 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

