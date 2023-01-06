Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in International Paper by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Citigroup raised their target price on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

