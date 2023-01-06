Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 305,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,860,000. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 4.07% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

GINN stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $60.09.

