Berger Financial Group Inc Has $4.74 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 161.3% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 34,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines stock opened at $142.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

