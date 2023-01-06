Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.88 Million Stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.66% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,194,000. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 492.9% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $53.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

