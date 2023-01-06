Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.