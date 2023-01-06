Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $290.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.45.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $255.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.14. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $43,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

