Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.85) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($73.40) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $13.07 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.