Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.
BAX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.
Baxter International Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE BAX opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $89.70.
Institutional Trading of Baxter International
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Baxter International by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
