Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

BAX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BAX opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Baxter International by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.