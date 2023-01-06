Barclays Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $119.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.75.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average is $102.43.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,616,000 after purchasing an additional 859,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,653,000 after purchasing an additional 827,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

