Barclays Boosts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $19.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

NAVI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Navient to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 103.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,333 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 112.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at about $4,611,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Navient by 290.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 330,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,897 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.