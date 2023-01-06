Barclays Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.19) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.55) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.10 ($3.30) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.51) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.77) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.10 ($2.23) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Up 1.9 %

ETR:O2D opened at €2.50 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.01 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of €3.03 ($3.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.43.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

