Bank of Stockton Sells 50 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of Stockton cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $336,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $209.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $297.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

