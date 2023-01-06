Bank of Stockton Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $56.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $73.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40.

