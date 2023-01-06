Bank of Stockton Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 24.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 78.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 49,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 99,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $85.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

