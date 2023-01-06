Bank of Stockton Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 0.9% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $298.10 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

