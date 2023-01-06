Bank of Stockton Cuts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $146.24 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.39.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. DA Davidson began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.40.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

