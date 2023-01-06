Bank of America Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88. The company has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.10.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

