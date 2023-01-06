Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Sells 18,450.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.15, for a total transaction of 18,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 566,593.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Backblaze Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of Backblaze stock traded up 0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching 7.24. 224,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 4.88 and its 200 day moving average is 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $236.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.21. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.82 and a 1 year high of 16.72.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.36 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Backblaze by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Backblaze by 115.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Backblaze in the third quarter worth about $366,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Backblaze by 42.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 164,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Backblaze in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLZE. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

