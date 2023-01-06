Baby Doge Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $2.69 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $149.32 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.59 or 0.01545614 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008326 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018377 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.91 or 0.01783841 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000960 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,611,055.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

