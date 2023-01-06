B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:RILYO)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 Stock Performance
Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $25.95.
