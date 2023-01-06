Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $668.17 million and approximately $65.96 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $6.65 or 0.00039544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037685 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018907 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00233572 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,461,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,125,972.58934705 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.80798877 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $97,702,977.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.