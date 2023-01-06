Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Achieves $680.37 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.77 or 0.00040224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $680.37 million and $102.25 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,461,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,125,972.58934705 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.80798877 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $97,702,977.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

