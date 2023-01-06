AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $5.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, BTIG Research raised AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 931.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 25.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 37.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 53,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.69.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVROBIO

(Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.