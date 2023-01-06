Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE AMT opened at $212.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.54. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 99.05%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

