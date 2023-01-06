Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 527 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -98.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

