Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 283 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $91.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

