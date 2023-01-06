Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. The company has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

