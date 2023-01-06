Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Colliers Securities dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.56.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 3.9 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $157.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

