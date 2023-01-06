Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 85 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after buying an additional 1,698,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,364,000 after buying an additional 1,121,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $207.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.92 and its 200 day moving average is $227.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.31 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

