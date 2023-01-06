Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $127.66 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

