Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Get Avinger alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.