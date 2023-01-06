Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Avanos Medical Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $35.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
