Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.47 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

