Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV stock opened at $77.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $108.62.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.41%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Autoliv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Autoliv by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Autoliv by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 2.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

