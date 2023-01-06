Augur Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Augur has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $48.42 million and $3.13 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be purchased for $4.40 or 0.00025987 BTC on major exchanges.
About Augur
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
