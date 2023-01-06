Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $568.00

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $568.00, but opened at $597.74. Atrion shares last traded at $597.74, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Atrion Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $599.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $612.18.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 19.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Atrion

In other Atrion news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at $440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,131,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

