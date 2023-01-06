Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Atlas Energy Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 223,600 shares trading hands.
Atlas Energy Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Atlas Energy Group
Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Energy Group (ATLS)
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
- How 2022’s Biggest Healthcare Gainers Could Fare In 2023
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.