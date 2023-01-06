Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.60 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.43). 703,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 969,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.20 ($0.46).

Atlantic Lithium Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.91. The company has a market cap of £221.79 million and a P/E ratio of -19.84.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.