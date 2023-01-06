AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £118 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a £118 ($142.17) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($130.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.73) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays set a £125 ($150.60) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £115.45 ($139.10).

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON AZN traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching £117.18 ($141.18). 1,288,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £110.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is £107.10. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,214 ($98.96) and a one year high of £117.96 ($142.12). The company has a market cap of £181.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,150.48.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

